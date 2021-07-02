Junshi Biosciences Appoints Wei Qian as Chief Commerical Officer

SHANGHAI, China, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, announced today that the company has appointed Mr. Wei Qian as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Qian will be responsible for the company’s commercialization planning and operations.

“We are delighted to have Wei join Junshi’s senior leadership team,” said Mr. Jun Xiong, Chairman of Junshi Biosciences. “Wei has over two decades of pharmaceutical sales and marketing experience. We believe he will lead Junshi Biosciences’ commercialization to our next great milestone. By leveraging a differentiation strategy, he will advance the company to meet the unmet needs of patients in China and the world.”

“At present, the development of China’s emerging biopharma has entered its golden age, and Junshi Biosciences is a classic example of this vigorous growth,” said Mr. Wei Qian, CCO of Junshi Biosciences. “I feel excited and encouraged to join Junshi Biosciences in such a critical growth period. I also look forward to bringing more new drugs and indications to patients through competitive commercialization strategies.”

Prior to joining Junshi Biosciences, Mr. Qian served as Vice President, BUO1 at Roche China for over five years, where he was responsible for the successful commercial launch of two blockbuster cancer drugs for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer in China. From 2006 to 2016, Mr. Qian held a variety of senior positions at AstraZeneca in China, with his most recent position as Vice President of GAA Business Unit, covering gastrointestinal system, anesthesia and anti-infection.

About Junshi Biosciences

Founded in December 2012, Junshi Biosciences is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company has established a diversified R & D pipeline comprising 28 innovative drug candidates and 2 biosimilars, with five therapeutic focus areas covering cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, neurological, and infectious diseases. Junshi Biosciences was the first Chinese pharmaceutical company that obtained marketing approval for anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody in China. Its first-in-human anti-BTLA antibody for solid tumors was the first in the world to be approved for clinical trials by the FDA and NMPA and its anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibody was the first in China to be approved for clinical trials by the NMPA. In early 2020, Junshi Biosciences joined forces with the Institute of Microbiology Chinese Academy of Science and Eli Lilly to co-develop JS016 (etesevimab), China’s first neutralizing fully human monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2. JS016 administered with bamlanivimab has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US FDA in February 2021 for the treatment of recently diagnosed, mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at a high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. The JS016 program is a part of our continuous innovation for disease control and prevention of the global pandemic. Junshi Biosciences has over 2,000 employees in the United States (San Francisco and Maryland) and China (Shanghai, Suzhou, Beijing and Guangzhou). For more information, please visit: http://junshipharma.com.

Contact Information

IR Team:

Junshi Biosciences

[email protected]

+ 86 021-2250 0300

Solebury Trout

Bob Ai

[email protected]

+ 1 646-389-6658

PR Team:

Junshi Biosciences

Zhi Li

[email protected]

+ 86 021-6105 8800