Juniper Networks Provides Deutsche Telekom with a Managed SD-WAN Platform to Deliver End-to-End Overlay Services to its Enterprise Customers

Integrated hardware and software solution underpins rollout of Software-Defined managed services offering

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI driven networks, has partnered with T-Systems, one of the world-leading cross-manufacturer digital service providers, to create and deliver a managed SD-WAN infrastructure as part of an end-to-end service overlay solution for companies with complex network and connectivity requirements.

With this service offering, T-Systems is focusing on the adoption of modern enterprise networking with a secure, managed platform for the delivery of multicloud hosted applications, as well as delivering standardized services as managed SD-WAN overlay services, called Smart SD-WAN. Smart SD-WAN powered by Juniper is a cornerstone of an advanced, secure networking infrastructure, which is the foundation of T-Systems’ digital transformation strategy.

Having already secured a major European transportation brand as a flagship customer for these services, T-Systems is expecting its offering to provide a compelling proposition for a wide range of enterprises to deliver significant revenues to its business. Ultimately, T-Systems is committed to helping its enterprise customers navigate digital transformation by reducing complexity, managing costs effectively and increasing data protection capabilities. Furthermore, providing its customers with greater visibility into the network, as a core business asset, helps them achieve their digital goals more easily.

News Highlights:

To create this new offering, T-Systems has integrated a range of Juniper products including:

Contrail Service Orchestration – a scalable and multitenant software platform that offers automated branch connectivity management and enables T-Systems to improve network service delivery, providing reliability and agility while extending visibility across its multicloud network.

SRX Series Security Gateways – a range of SD-WAN customer premises devices delivering a comprehensive suite of layered security services that enable advanced defense against known and unknown threats.

NFX Series Network Services Platform – secure, standards-compliant CPE devices that allows T-Systems to easily create and deliver network services to its customers.

vSRX Virtual Firewalls – offering the same features as Juniper’s physical SRX Series firewalls but in a virtualized form factor for delivering security services that scale to allow T-Systems to add cloud sites in an end-to-end multi-cloud SD-WAN service.

All Juniper infrastructure runs on the Junos® OS with the one Junos experience optimized for the modularity, openness and programmability required of the new cloud era in networking. Built for reliability, security and flexibility, Junos automates network operations while furthering operational efficiency.

A comprehensive Connected Security package, including Firewall User Authentication, Application Security, Unified Threat Management as well as Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, to strengthen network defenses. Juniper Connected Security makes these and other capabilities available throughout the network to automatically protect users and data.

Supporting Quotes:

“In our view, customized connectivity is a foundational success factor for the digitalization and business success of our customers. Working with Juniper, we are able to provide our enterprise customers an end-to-end, demand-oriented infrastructure that supports their digitalization challenges and reduces complexity within the network. Juniper’s innovative solutions allow us to offer a technically and financially competitive solution with a highly flexible and dynamic service offering.”

– Adel Al-Saleh, Member of the Deutsche Telekom AG Board of Management and CEO, T-Systems

“As a long standing Juniper partner, T-Systems’ choice to offer its new SD-WAN solution based on our technology deepens our relationship and also enables them to provide a host of secure services and capabilities to enterprises and simplify the deployment, operation and maintenance of the underlying network. The combination of cloud services and software-defined networking creates a strategic opportunity for providers like T-Systems to differentiate themselves in the marketplace by addressing the infrastructural complexity that their customers face, and Juniper is there to help them achieve that goal.”

– Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Networks

Additional Resources:

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations: Ian Williams Juniper Networks +44 (0) 1372 385 686 iwilliams@juniper.net