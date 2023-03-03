Junior civil servants keen on moving to Nusantara: minister

Malang, East Java (ANTARA) – Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas has said that there is a high level of enthusiasm among junior state civil servants (ASN) about moving to Nusantara city.To date, no civil servants have refused to be sent to Nusantara city, instead, young civil servants have shown their eagerness to move to the new capital to establish their careers, he said. “I have not heard anyone refusing (the idea of moving). Instead, many want to go there, particularly millennials,” the minister said in Malang, East Java, where he attended an event held by Brawijaya University to confer an honorary degree to State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir. Junior state civil servants want to move to Nusantara city because, in that city, they will get to work in an electronic-based government system, he added. The young people are considering the promising prospects of the adoption of such electronic-based technology, hence they are interested in moving to Nusantara city, he opined. “In Nusantara capital city, an electronic-based government system will be adopted. This is a good opportunity for young civil servants who will be there,” the minister said. total of 16,990 state civil servants and security personnel — including national police and national defense force personnel — are scheduled to move to Nusantara city, East Kalimantan, he added. The civil servants will be drawn from 35 institutions, including the Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Ministry. “Currently, it is being prepared: housing facilities in form of apartment towers. The development sees no problem because the budget has been prepared and is being processed,” he said. Some time ago, Indonesia urged the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) to invest in the development of the new capital. The government has met at least 90 investors from Japan. The investors in question work in various sectors, such as residential developments, infrastructure and transportation, gas pipeline management, and telecommunications. baca-jugaRelated news: IKN development demonstrates TOD concept: PUPR MinistryRelated news: IKN project boosting investment to North Penajam Paser: officialRelated news: Ministry applies risk management to prevent fraud in IKN development

Source: Antara News Agency