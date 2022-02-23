Joseph Averkamp Joins Neology as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Sales

Joseph Averkamp

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neology, a global innovator that is re-imagining mobility for smart cities and safer communities, is pleased to announce the addition of Joseph (Joe) Averkamp to its team as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Sales. In his role, Averkamp will be responsible for leading the expansion of Neology’s lines of business in tolling, intelligent transportation systems, road use charging, and other transportation technology sectors.

Averkamp has previously worked in business development and tolling technology roles at Parsons and Xerox. During his time at Xerox, he launched the Xerox Vehicle Passenger Detection System, an HOV Lane enforcement tool based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which won the Best of ITS Award in 2016. He is also a frequent speaker at IBTTA events on topics related to innovation and technology.

Averkamp has a background in wireless communications, location-based services, and automotive telematics. He has held previous roles as an executive responsible for product and technology teams at Ford, Motorola, and Sprint-Nextel. He has served on the ITS America Board of Directors, and the USDOT Federal Advisory Committee on ITS. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Founder Francisco Martinez De Velasco states, “We are very pleased to have Joe join the Neology team. He brings the knowledge and network that will help take Neology to the next level. As the market grows for tolling, road use charging, mobility-as-a-service, and transportation system management, Joe will provide lift as Neology embarks on a growth path.”

Neology is re-imagining mobility to help our customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. Our Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, our mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net.

