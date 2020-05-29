Jokowi urges staff to prioritize execution of strategic projects

Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on his staff to focus attention on the execution of National Strategic Projects that directly impact the people’s economy and national economic recovery.

The president made the statement during the introduction at a limited meeting on the evaluation of National Strategic Projects for economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19 held virtually at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Friday.

“In connection with the National Strategic Projects that are underway, I want those with a direct impact on the people’s economy and the national economic recovery to be prioritized,” he remarked.

He noted that several National Strategic Projects were imperative to ensuring equitable development and bolstering the people’s economy, such as the land certification program for the people, legalization of transmigration lands, agrarian reforms, social forestry, and rejuvenation of the people’s plantations.

“I want to ensure the continued running of these priority programs while strictly adhering to health protocols,” he remarked.

The head of state also called upon his staff to immediately tackle various obstacles that hinder the on-field implementation of national strategic projects.

“I received a report that the biggest obstacle was yet the matter of land acquisition,” he pointed out.

Source: Antara News