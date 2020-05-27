Jokowi plans to enforce new normal order in larger areas

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) intends to expand the enforcement of the new normal order in other cities and districts if transmission of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) significantly declined in those areas.

Speaking during a limited videoconferencing meeting with his cabinet members here, Wednesday, President Jokowi noted that the new normal order amid the COVID-19 pandemic can be extended by taking into account the real data and facts.

“Yesterday, we had begun. We had readied our military (TNI) and police personnel for deployment,” he remarked at the virtual meeting held to discuss preparations for productive and secure implementation to navigate a new normal with COVID-19.

On Tuesday (May 26), President Jokowi spoke of the government having begun the deployment of TNI and police personnel at crowded points in four provinces and 25 cities and districts to secure the imposition of the COVID-19-related new normal order. During the day, the president observed preparations for enforcing the standard operating procedures of the new normal order and preventive measures for halting the spread of COVID-19 in public areas, such as Central Jakarta’s MRT stations and shopping malls in Bekasi, West Java.

President Jokowi highlighted the government’s decision to make people more disciplined in implementing healthcare protocols in all sectors of life, including bureaucracy, economy, and daily life.

The order for controlling and preventing the spread of COVID-19 contains new values and norms, supported by the three basic mechanisms of an early detection system; a healthcare protocol system; and a system for disseminating information on COVID-19 preventive measures.

Implementation of these three basic mechanisms was expected to enable Indonesia to better cope with the coronavirus pandemic and preserve its socio-economic strengths.

President Jokowi had recently urged the public at large to remain productive and safe while concurrently coexisting with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president highlighted the World Health Organization’s information that the coronavirus would not disappear, though the transmission curve could have been flattened. Coronavirus infections initially surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019.

Since then, COVID-19 has spread to at least 202 countries and territories, including Indonesia, with a massive hike in death toll.

The Indonesian Government officially confirmed the country’s first cases on March 2 this year.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, it has enforced large-scale social restrictions and distancing measures in several cities, including Jakarta, Bogor, Bekasi, Surabaya, and Makassar.

Source: Antara News