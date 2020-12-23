Jokowi installs new chief of Peatland and Mangrove Restoration Agency

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially installed Eng. Hartono as head of the Peatland and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM) during an inauguration ceremony held at the State Palace here on Wednesday morning.

The new chief of BRGM was appointed on the basis of Presidential Decree No. 78/M/2020.

Hartono officially replaced Nazir Foead as the agency head tasked with the restoration of degraded peat and mangroves in several regions in Indonesia.

Hartono had earlier served as secretary of BRG, which has now officially changed its name to BRGM since the agency was first formed in 2016.

Prior to joining the BRGM, Hartono had worked as a civil servant at the Ministry of Environmental Affairs and Forestry, with his last held position of Director of Conservation Areas at the Directorate General of Natural Resources and Ecosystem Conservation.

He graduated from the Gadjah Mada University in 1981 with a Bachelor of Forestry degree and thereafter continued his postgraduate education at the University of Edinburgh majoring in Natural Resource Management in 1998.

On the occasion, President Jokowi also appointed Inspector General Petrus Reinhard Golose as head of the National Narcotics Agency.

The president earlier inaugurated six new ministers: Tri Rismaharini as social affairs minister, Sandiaga Uno as tourism and creative economy minister, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas as religious affairs minister, Sakti Wahyu Trenggono as maritime affairs and fisheries minister, Muhammad Lutfi as trade minister, and Budi Gunadi Sadikin as health minister.

Source: Antara News