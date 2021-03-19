Jokowi inaugurates Pantar Airport aimed at boosting connectivity

Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Pantar Airport, located in Alor District, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), on Thursday that aims to provide better connectivity in the region.

At the virtual inauguration of Toraja Airport, Tana Toraja, South Sulawesi, President Jokowi is upbeat about Pantar Airport being an alternative connecting infrastructure to Alor, particularly during times when people cannot use sea modes.

“This is also a very important airport. Hence, if weather conditions at sea are less hospitable, then you can use this airport,” President Jokowi explained.

Pantar Airport, built since 2014, has been operational and annually able to serve 35 thousand passengers.

President Jokowi is optimistic that Pantar Airport would drive economic growth in Alor, NTT.

“It will also help to create more jobs and trigger the revival of new economic centers,” President Jokowi affirmed.

On the same occasion, the head of state also inaugurated Toraja Airport, Tana Toraja, South Sulawesi.

Source: Antara News