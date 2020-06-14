Jokowi carries out morning exercise with Military Chiefs of Staff

Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) carried out an exercise with the Indonesian Army Chief of Staff, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Navy Chief of Staff in the Bogor Presidential Palace are in West Java, Sunday morning.

“This morning I asked the Army Chief of Staff, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Navy Chief of Staff to go on a morning run, as health is of the utmost important at the moment to boost our immune system and maintain our body’s condition,” President Jokowi said in a statement from the Bogor Presidential Palace in West Java, Sunday.

The Head of State conveyed the message for the Military Forces to continue to assist in enforcing discipline among the public, to comply with health protocols.

The practice of discipline in the implementation of these protocols is deemed necessary in order to ensure that people can remain productive while staying safe from COVID-19 transmissions.

“Continue to discipline the public to comply with health protocols related to wearing masks, washing hands, keeping a distance, and avoiding crowds of people. I think that we must continue to convey (this message) to the public,” Jokowi said.

The President also extended his gratitude towards the Military that had played their role in enforcing discipline among the public towards health protocols, as well as assisting with evacuation efforts of Indonesians who were overseas during the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Back in the months of January and February, the Military Forces also helped in evacuating our citizens who were located in Wuhan and Japan, as well as a number of evacuations for Indonesian ship crew members to be repatriated back home. These are what I have conveyed to them,” he continued.

President Jokowi, along with Indonesian Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa, Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, and Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono were seen on their walk around the Bogor Botanical Garden at 8 AM, while still wearing masks and maintaining their distances.

After around 30 minutes of exercise, the President and Military Chiefs headed back to the Main Building of the Presidential Palace for a conversation in the palace’s veranda.

Source: Antara News