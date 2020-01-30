Jokowi attends Chinese New Year celebration in BSD

Tangerang, Banten (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in Cheongsam, a red traditional Chinese ethnic attire, for the 2020 national Chinese New Year celebration held at the Indonesian Convention Exhibition (ICE) Hall, BSD area, here on Thursday.

Jokowi was accompanied by several ministers, who also chose to wear Cheongsam.

The president was greeted enthusiastically and entertained with lion dance attractions while visiting a “China Town” exhibition held at the hall.

Jokowi offered “angpao,” money as gifts, to the lion dancers and toured the expo.

He also made a stopover at a booth of his youngest son, Kaesang, who sold fried bananas, fried chicken, and coffee.

The organizing committee for the event also offered free Chinese delicacy to visitors during the celebration.

Source: ANTARA News