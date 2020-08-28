Jokowi adjudges YIA construction practice as best in Indonesia

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was vociferous in acclaiming the construction process of the Yogyakarta International Airport (YIA) in Kulon Progo District, deeming it the best construction practice in Indonesia.

Jokowi made the statement at the inauguration of the airport and the opening of Indonesia’s Airnav Tower and the tsunami early warning system in Kulon Progo District, Yogyakarta, on Friday.

“I thank PP (state-owned construction firm) and AP I (state-owned airport operator). The construction I think is the best in Indonesia,” Jokowi affirmed.

During the early process of construction, Jokowi had called on the Yogyakarta governor to share the burden of the development process.

To this end, the governor agreed to handle the land release process, project monitoring, and architectural design of the airport.

“He (the Yogyakarta governor) was very detailed in his approach, and he is an expert in the field of architecture. All these interior designs reflect his expertise,” Jokowi stated.

The president noted that the Yogyakarta International Airport was constructed at a swift pace, within just 20 months.

The airport has a runway measuring 3,250 meters long, longer than the old Adisucipto Airport that has a 2,200-meter-long runway.

Wide-bodied aircraft, such as Airbus A330 and Boeing 777, can land at the new airport.

It has a 219 thousand square-meter terminal, 13-14 times wider as compared to the terminal at the Adisucipto Airport that only covered an area of 17 thousand square meters.

The old airport’s passenger terminal has a total capacity of 1.6 million passengers per annum, while the YIA is built with a capacity of 20 million passengers yearly.

The airport is designed to have an earthquake-resistant building to withstand quakes measuring below 8.8 on the Richter Scale and to hold back up to 12-meter-high tsunami waves.

