Joint team’s search ongoing for missing US diver in Ambon

Ambon (ANTARA) – A joint search and rescue (SAR) team of military, police officers, and civilians, Saturday, continued to look for US citizen Carol Marie Lakien, alias Leila, who went missing after diving into Amahusu waters, Ambon, Maluku.

Leila, 56, dove into the waters along with her husband, Cevin Scott Pool, 57, after which she went missing on Friday (Aug 7).

The SAR team comprised 40 personnel, including 21 divers, who began the search operation at 10 a.m. local time from Ambon Bay, Djunaedi, head of the Ambon Search and Rescue Office, stated here on Saturday.

The SAR office received a report on the missing US citizen on Friday at 1:20 p.m. local time, Djunaedi stated.

The couple dove into the waters at a spot some 150 meters from the coastal line in front of the Tirta Kencana Hotel, Amahusu Village, while their boat “Aqua Bago” was anchoring.

“It was the victim’s husband, Cevin Scott Pool, who dove first at around 9:30 a.m. local time, and she followed suit,” he revealed.

Later, Cevin Scott Pool came out to the surface and went to their boat where he waited for his wife. However, she never reappeared. Hence, he then called for help, he stated.

Despite bustling winds, strong currents, huge waves, and rains, the operation will continue until 6:30 p.m. local time. If the victim is still not found, the operations would continue for a week and be extended for another three days.

