Jiwasraya corruption money used for gambling at Singapore casinos

Jakarta Heru Hidayat, PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM) president commissioner, laundered money by gambling at overseas casinos, using money allegedly derived from corruption in state-owned PT Jiwasraya’s investment fund management, Indonesian Attorney General’s prosecutor stated.

The money obtained from corruption in the Indonesian state health insurance was laundered at casinos located in Singapore, New Zealand, and Macau.

“Defendant Heru Hidayat concealed the true origin, source, location, designation, or ownership of assets by placing the money in Freddy Gunawan’s account with the objective of covering up the origin of the assets,” Prosecutor Bima Suprayoga noted during a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court (Tipikor), here, Wednesday.

Hidayat was charged in this case for committing a crime of money laundering resulting from corruption in the management of funds and the use of investment funds at PT Asuransi Jiwasraya (Persero) that caused state losses of Rp16,807 trillion.

According to the prosecutor, Gunawan used the assets to pay off Hidayat’s casino gambling debts.

“The money was placed in BCA Bank’s checking account number 3863008979 for making gambling (casino) payments,” prosecutor Bima stated.

The prosecutor cited at least three casinos. On March 24, 2015, the corruption money of Rp912 million was used to make payment at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino, while on June 18, 2015, some Rp690 million was paid to the MBS casino.

On December 14, 2015, a total of Rp900 million was paid to the Resort World Sentosa (RWS) casino and again Rp500 million to RWS casino on December 23, 2015.

On January 22, 2016, some Rp1 billion was paid to the MBS and RWS casinos.

On March 17, 2016, a total of Rp500 million was paid to the RWS casino.

On April 29, 2016, some Rp500 million was paid to the MBS casino. On May 16, 2016, a total of Rp500 million was paid to the RWS casino.

On June 7, 2016, some Rp3billion was paid to the Sky City casino in New Zealand, while on June 8, 2016, a total of Rp1.5 billion was paid to the same casino.

On August 9, 2016, some Rp1.47 billion was paid to RWS.

On September 6, 2016, a total of Rp2.2 billion was paid to the MGM casino in Macau.

On November 23, 2016, some Rp5 billion was paid in two transfers, each of Rp2.5 billion, to the MGM casino in Macau.

On July 19, 2013, a sum of Rp11,070 billion was paid for a debt to a casino in Macau.

On July 22, 2013, some Rp10,044 billion was used to pay a debt to a casino in Macau.

In addition, Gunawan placed the corruption money in BCA Bank into Giro account number 0827798979.

On June 9, 2017, a sum of Rp4.87 billion was paid from this account to the RWS casino in Singapore.

On February 13, 2018, a total of Rp2.5 billion was used to renovate the 4th floor of a building in Pantai Indah Kapuk.

On April 9, 2018, some Rp4 billion was used to build a pinisi ship in Bira, South Sulawesi.

On account of his crimes, Heru was charged for violation of article 3 or article 4 of Law No. 8 of 2010 on the Prevention and Eradication of Money Laundering Crimes on active money laundering, with a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of Rp10 billion.

In connection with the indictment, Heru will file an exception.

Source: Antara News