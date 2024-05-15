“Jiraphong” wins gold medal Taekwondo Poomsae Asian Championship



Vietnam, ‘Chao Kaew’ Jirapong Khet Lak shows off his dancing skills. Win the hearts of the judges First time winning the first gold medal For the Thai Taekwondo Poomsae team in the Asian Championships in Vietnam

The 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship at Thien Sun Stadium, Vietnam, on the first day competing for 8 gold medals, the Thai Poomsae team competed with 4 competitors, in the men’s freestyle category. Chao Kaew’ Jirapong Khetlak, Thai Poomsae athlete Show off strong and beautiful dance moves. Received a score of 8.332 points from the judges, defeating athletes from South Korea. and the Philippines, who scored 8.232 points, successfully won the first gold medal for the Thai Poomsae team.

Jirapong said he was happy to be successful. Because I trained hard. Thank you to the association for its great support. I would like to give this gold medal to my mother. who is a teacher in Prachinburi

As for the results of another 3 athletes in the women’s singles category, Ratchadawan Tapianthong Pae, an a

thlete from the Philippines. In the quarter-finals ,In the men’s singles category, Peerachan Manamungprasert lost to Iran in the round of 16 and Thitaree Kaewolawasu ranked 5th in the women’s freestyle singles. For the Poomsae Thai team There are 5 more competitions remaining in the mixed doubles category. , Men’s team Poomsae, Women’s team Poomsae ,Freestyle mixed doubles and mixed team freestyle Will compete today

The fighting team, led by “Nong Tennis” Panipak Wongpattanakit, has already arrived in Vietnam to practice. Just waiting to be weighed and enter the competition line. Ready to compete.

Source: Thai News Agency