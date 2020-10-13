JETEX CHOOSES SINGAPORE FOR NEW FBO

Jetex Singapore becomes the company’s 33rd international location and the fourth in AsiaPacific.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jetex, an award-winning leader in the executive aviation industry, announces the expansion of its global FBO network in the Asia-Pacific region with the addition of a world-class fixed-base operator (FBO) in Singapore.

The new FBO is collaboration with Bombardier to bring its Singapore Service Center into the worldwide Jetex FBO and ground handling network and provide access to Jetex’s international flight planning and trip support services.

This leverages Jetex’s world-class service standards and ground handling systems with Bombardier’s strong presence in Singapore. It expands the Singapore Service Centre at Seletar Aerospace Park beyond aircraft service and maintenance to offer a full spectrum of services to operators and elite travelers.

“We are optimistic about the possibilities for growth in the Asia-Pacific region and very excited to be adding Singapore to our network,” said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex. “Last year, Singapore experienced very strong demand for private jets with an increase of 16% compared to 2018. Therefore, we look forward to meeting the rising demand with an exceptional FBO and exemplary operational support. Bombardier shares our high standards for service, so the collaboration is a natural fit.”

Jetex’s state-of-the-art Global Trip Manager platform allows Bombardier to provide seamless aircraft services, security and baggage control, as well as real-time billing.

“We are thrilled to bring a service provider of this caliber to the expansion of Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre, a key hub for business aviation in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Aviation. “Jetex shares Bombardier’s commitment to delivering the exceptional service that customers demand and deserve.”

Bombardier and Jetex have a shared vision to provide a comprehensive and exceptional experience for customers in Singapore. Jetex’s stellar reputation for international trip planning and ground support will be recognized by international fleet and single aircraft operators alike.

About Jetex

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Faceboo k, and LinkedIn .

Oleg Kafarov Jetex +971 4 212 4900 teamorange@jetex.com