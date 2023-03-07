Jeito Capital co-leads a EUR 104 million financing in Noema Pharma,

a clinical-stage biopharma company targeting

debilitating central nervous system disorders

Noema Pharma’s clinical-stage assets and diversified pipeline hold significant potential in developing effective therapeutic options for patients with debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders, addressing high unmet medical needs

Jeito Capital’s investment in Noema Pharma marks its second in the field of neurological disorders and represents a significant opportunity to support this promising therapeutic area with high growth potential

Through its investment, Jeito Capital aims to promote the expansion and acceleration of Noema’s development activities and bolster value creation in France and in Europe, reinforcing its dedication to fostering the growth of biopharmaceutical champions in the region

Paris, France, March 7th 2023 – Jeito Capital (“Jeito”), the largest fully independent private equity firm dedicated to healthcare and biopharma in Europe, announced today that it has co-led a EUR 104 million (CHF 103 million, approx. USD 112 million) financing in Noema Pharma (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharma company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Noema Pharma has offices in Switzerland, France, and in the US.

The oversubscribed financing was co-led by Jeito and Forbion with participation from new investors such as the UPMC Enterprises joined by existing investors Sofinnova Partners, Polaris Partners, Gilde Healthcare and Invus.

Founded in 2019 in Paris, France, Noema Pharma currently has multiple active Phase 2b clinical trials in highly undertreated CNS conditions including seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, severe pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia and Childhood Onset Fluency Disorder. The Company has also completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in adult patients with Tourette Syndrome that is currently being extended to adolescents. As part of its indication expansion strategy, the Company also anticipates initiating clinical development in Atypical Depression and Binge Eating Disorders.

Proceeds from the financing will primarily be used to advance the Company’s clinical-stage assets.

Jeito selected Noema Pharma in line with its investment strategy of supporting the development of the most promising European biopharma companies with high growth and acceleration potential. As Jeito’s second investment in a biopharma company targeting neurological diseases, Noema Pharma’s maturing clinical-stage pipeline shows great promise for helping patients who currently lack effective treatments or face unmet medical needs.

In addition, Jeito will invest in Noema Pharma SAS (France), enabling it to expand its clinical trials and safety monitoring efforts in France and in Europe. This is expected to create new job opportunities and provide support for French and European suppliers in the manufacturing process. Rachel Mears, Partner at Jeito Capital, will join Noema Pharma’s Board of Directors.

Dr Rafaèle Tordjman, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Jeito Capital, commented “We are excited to partner with Noema Pharma in their mission to accelerate the development of innovative treatments for debilitating CNS disorders. I am particularly proud that the company born in Paris three years ago, which developed in Switzerland and the US, continues to create value in France and Europe. This reflects Jeito Capital’s strong commitment to fostering the emergence of potential global biopharma leaders from Europe. As Jeito Capital’s second investment in a neurology company, Noema Pharma with its clinical-stage assets and diversified pipeline has shown significant potential for the development of effective innovative therapies for the benefit of patients.”

Rachel Mears, Partner at Jeito Capital added: “One of the pillars of our investment strategy is to deploy capital in truly differentiated and innovative therapies with high unmet medical need. The clinical work being undertaken by Noema Pharma fit these criteria exactly. The expertise, quality and dedication of the Noema team are clear to see in their development work and position the Company as an upcoming global CNS leader. We are excited to partner with Noema Pharma to accelerate its mission of developing effective solutions for patients with CNS disorders and are committed to supporting their continued growth and success.”

Luigi Costa, Chief Executive Officer of Noema Pharma said: “We are excited to announce the successful completion of this oversubscribed Series B financing round and very pleased to have a world-class group of investors supporting our vision of bringing much-needed treatments to those living with debilitating central nervous system disorders. We welcome our new investors who bring extensive expertise and knowledge of drug development and company building and add further strength to our robust investor base. This financing comes at a key time for Noema Pharma as we look forward to extensive news flow over the next 24 months.”

About Jeito Capital

Jeito Capital is a global leading Private Equity company with a patient benefit driven approach that finances and accelerates the development and growth of ground-breaking medical innovation. Jeito empowers and supports managers through its expert, integrated, multi-talented team and through the investment of significant capital to ensure the growth of companies, building market leaders in their respective therapeutic areas with accelerated patients’ access globally, especially in Europe and the United States. Jeito Capital has €534 million under management and a rapidly growing portfolio of investments. Jeito Capital is based in Paris with a presence in Europe and the United States.

@Jeito_life LinkedIn For more information, please visit www.jeito.life, or follow @Jeito_life on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma (www.noemapharma.com) is a clinical-stage biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by imbalanced neuronal networks. The Company has a well differentiated pipeline with four mid clinical-stage therapeutic product candidates in-licensed from Roche. Noema currently has 3 active Phase 2b clinical trials in highly undertreated CNS conditions: seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, severe pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia and Childhood Onset Fluency Disorder. The Company has completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in adult patients with Tourette Syndrome that is currently being extended with an adolescent cohort. The Company has also completed preclinical validation studies in Atypical Depression and Binge Eating Disorder. Noema Pharma was founded in 2019 by the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. Additional investors include Biomed Partners, Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Invus, Jeito Capital, Polaris Partners, UPMC Enterprises, and an undisclosed investor.

