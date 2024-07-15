Java Sparrow singing competition, the biggest event of the year

Songkhla, Bird lovers must not miss the 2024 Java Sparrow International Championship in Chana District, Songkhla Province. It is considered the biggest event of the year.

This year’s Java Sparrow International Championship has sparrow experts from sparrow farms in Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Bangkok, as well as Malaysia and Singapore, bringing 1,100 birds to compete. This event is organized by the cooperation of the Java Sparrow Club, Chana District and the Southern Java Sparrow Association, and is supported by the Chana Power Plant Electricity Development Fund. This is one of the activities of the Chana Good Things event this year. It is held at the Wangdee International Java Sparrow Stadium, Taling Chan Subdistrict, Chana District, Songkhla Province. It is the largest and most standardized Java Sparrow Competition Stadium in ASEAN countries.

For this competition, it is the biggest competition at the end of this year for A. Chana and the biggest prize of this program is the ABC ‘Best In Show’ The

Best Of The Best bird award, which is an award for the best Java Sparrow sounding bird, which will bring the champions of small, medium and large voices to compete to get the Java Sparrow with the most beautiful melodies, including a ticket stub prize of 3 cars, breaking every record in every competition held in Thailand and in the ASEAN region.

While the president of the Southern Java Sparrow Association revealed that Chana District has been named the capital of Java Sparrows. Currently, they are preparing to push for Chana’s Java Sparrows to become a soft power of the sparrow industry, further developing and creating added value for the sparrows, both in terms of developing good-sounding sparrow breeds and in terms of the entire system of business related to the sparrows. Currently, there are about 28 Java Sparrow farms in Chana District.

Source: Thai News Agency