Jambi’s per-kg CPO price increases by Rp860 to reach Rp9,742

Jambi (ANTARA) – The price of crude palm oil (CPO) per kilogram (kg) in Jambi for the July 9-15 period this year climbed by Rp860 to reach Rp9,742 per kg, as compared to Rp8,882 per kg a week earlier.

The price of palm kernel increased by Rp198 to reach Rp5,792, from Rp5,694 per kg, while the price of fresh fruit bunches rose by Rp119 to reach Rp1,741, from Rp1,622 per kg, spokesperson for the Jambi provincial fresh fruit bunch pricing committee Putri Rainun noted in a written statement released on Saturday.

The prices of CPO, palm kernel, and fresh fruit bunches continued to rise in the past few weeks, according to the decision and agreement reached by the CPO pricing team, palm oil farmers, palm oil plantation companies, and other relevant parties. Fresh fruit bunches are priced at Rp1,741 per kg for palms three years after planting, Rp1,848 per kg for palms four years after planting, Rp1,934 per kg for palms five years after planting, Rp2,015 per kg for palms six years after planting, and Rp12,066 per kg for palms seven years after planting.

Meanwhile, fresh fruit bunches cost Rp2,109 per kg for palms eight years after planting, Rp2,151 per kg for palms nine years after planting, Rp2,216 per kg for palms 10 to 20 years after planting, Rp2,147 per kg for palms 21 to 24 years after planting, and Rp2,046 per kg for palms over 25 years after planting.

The prices of CPO, fresh fruit bunches, and palm kernel are set on the basis of an agreement between the pricing committee, CPO producers, cooperatives, and palm oil growers, as well as aligns with regulations of the agriculture minister and the governor.

Source: Antara News