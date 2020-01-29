Jambi’s 16 villages swamped after Batanghari River overflows its bank

Jambi (ANTARA) – At least 16 villages in Batanghari District, Jambi Province, were inundated, as the Batanghari River overflowed its bank since the past one week.

“Some 16 villages in six sub-districts are affected by the flooding,” Samral, secretary of the Batanghari Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD), stated here on Wednesday.

The flood-affected villages, including Benteng and Sengkati in Mersam Sub-district, are located along the bank of Batanghari River.

The other flooded villages are Olak Jong, Olak Besar, Aur Gading, and Karmeo in Batin XXIV Sub-district; Danau Embat Village in Maro Sebo Ilir Sub-district; Rambutan Masam and Ampelu villages in Muara Tembesi Sub-district, and Pasar Baru in Muara Bulian Sub-district.

These villages are prone to flooding since they are located in the river basin area of Batanghari River, according to Samral.

The Batanghari authorities have urged people living along the riverbank to remain vigilant during the current rainy season, as the water being discharged by Batanghari River can increase dramatically at any time due to water coming from the river’s upstream area.

Source: ANTARA News