Lifter M Ripqi Ramadhan of Jambi province successfully broke two national records in men’s +109 kilogram (kg) weightlifting after registering 183kg load of clean and jerk as well as a total lift of 332kg.

The achievement earned him a gold medal at Papua National Sports Week (PON) XX.

Contacted by Antara on Sunday, Ramadhan’s coach, Timbul Sugeng, said that the previous record was held by East Java’s lifter Reynaldi with his best clean and jerk of 176 kg and a total force of 317 kg at the Pre-PON National Championship on August 21 2019.

“Alhamdulillah (all praise be to God), Ramadhan could face all the challenges with achievements and managed to break two national records,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ramadhan said he thanked all people of Jambi who have prayed for him.

“Thank you, the people of Jambi, especially my parents, for your prayers, so I can get very satisfying result. Hopefully, in future, Jambi athletes can get better attention and thus, they can get more gold medals,” he added. Competing at the Cenderawasih University Auditorium, Jayapura District on Saturday, Ramadhan smoothly lifted the 138kg, 142kg, and 145kg weights in snatch round.

He only failed in his third attempt in the clean and jerk round when he tried to register the 190kg load after successfully lifting the 183kg and 187kg weights in the two previous attempts.

General Chairperson of the Jambi Provincial Chapter of the Indonesian National Sports Committee (KONI) Budi Setiawan lauded the weightlifting sport which had contributed a gold medal to the contingent and set national records.

“Thank you to the weightlifting sport for bagging the sixth medal for Jambi contingent. Also thank you, Ramadhan, for your maximum effort to win the gold medal while making new national records at Papua PON XX,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the silver medal went to Bayu Saputra from Lampung who recorded 154kg of snatch and 176kg of clean and jerk.

Reynaldi Saenal from East Java who registered 140kg of snatch and 175kg of clean and jerk won the bronze medal.

Source: Antara News