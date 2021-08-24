The Wisma Atlet Kemayoran emergency hospital for COVID-19 patients in Central Jakarta recorded 132 daily recoveries on Monday, a military official has said.

So far, 123,173 patients treated at the hospital have made a full recovery, the Joint Regional Military Command (Kogabwilhan) I spokesperson, Colonel Marshal Aris Mudian, said in a written statement received in Jakarta on Monday.

From March 23, 2020 to Monday, August 23, 2021, the Athlete’s Village hospital registered 125,997 patients, out of whom 124,771 were outpatients, he said.

The hospital discharged and referred 1,006 patients to other hospitals, while 592 patients succumbed to the disease during the period, Mudian said.

The hospital currently has 1,226 inpatients, comprising 589 male patients and 637 female patients, he said.

Mudian also shared the latest updates from the Nagrak Apartment and Pasar Rumput Apartment COVID-19 emergency hospitals.

“As of Monday, at 8 a.m. (local time), the Nagrak emergency hospital for COVID-19 patients was recorded treating 14 patients. They comprise nine men and five women,” he stated.

Meanwhile, 94 patients — 46 men and 48 women — were admitted at the Pasar Rumput Hospital, he said adding, the number of patients was 25 less than the previous count of 119.

He also shared the latest data from the Galang Island Infectious Disease Hospital (RSKI) in Riau Islands Province.

From April 12, 2020 to August 23, 2021, Galang Island Hospital has registered 15,602 patients, of whom 8,060 have recovered and 7,297 suspected patients have completed their course of treatment, he disclosed.

“There are 203 hospitalized patients (at the hospital currently), consisting of 132 men and 71 women,” he said.

Till date, the Galang hospital has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19, he added.

Source: Antara News