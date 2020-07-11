Jakarta’s Cathedral to reopen for Sunday, daily mass

Jakarta Jakarta’s Cathedral Church, which was closed for over three months in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen on Sunday and resume daily mass services from July 12, 2020, an official said on Saturday.

Mass congregations will be resumed at the church with the implementation of the new health protocols issued by the government and the Archdiocese of Jakarta, Head Priest A Hani Rudi said at a press conference.

Initially, the church will hold Sunday mass services at 9 a.m, while the daily mass will be offered at 6 p.m., Rudi added.

“As for (the) temporary (schedule), (congregants) who will be allowed to attend the mass (include) only those (who are) listed on the database and qualified as healthy, (those who are) 18 to 59 years old, (and those) registered by the parish,” he said.

“While those who are non-Cathedral congregations could attend (services in) their own parish,” he added.

Despite the reopening, Jakarta’s Cathedral will live-stream mass services every Saturday at 4 p.m., and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Source: Antara News