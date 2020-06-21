Jakarta’s car free day returns after being suspended since March 15

Jakarta The Jakartans again flocked to the Sudirman-MH Thamrin Streets on Sunday morning to do bicycle riding and outdoor exercise as the Special Capital Territory of Jakarta Government resumed the Car Free Day (CFD).

This weekly event returned on Sunday morning amid the declining rate of new confirmed novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country’s capital city over the past week.

Before being suspended by the Jakarta provincial government since March 15 to break the chain of COVID-19 pandemic, many Jakartans are used to taking advantage of the CFD to enjoy their Sunday morning with their kids, family members, and friends.

This Sunday, many of the local residents who wanted to do their outdoor exercise were seen heading to MH Thamrin Street from Merdeka Selatan Street as ANTARA observed at 08.00 a.m. local time.

Despite the declining rate of confirmed cases in the city, the Jakarta Transportation and Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) officers who secure the CFD urged the residents doing exercise to remain cautious with the mandatory COVID-19 protocols.

“Please, carrying kids is not allowed,” said one of the Satpol PP officer.

The Jakartans and anyone who join the capital city’s CFD are ordered to practice the healthcare and COVID-19 protocols, such as maintaining recommended physical and social distancing measures, wearing face masks, and staying clean.

Vulnerable people, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and kids under nine years old are required to remain at home and stay fit instead of joining the CFD.

The Jakarta provincial government has repeatedly cautioned its residents to temporarily keep children, pregnant women, and elderly away from events that draw a multitude of people during the transitional period toward a new normal that has come into effect since June 5.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan emphasized that people with comorbidities were also prohibited from partaking in events involving congregation of people since they fell in the vulnerable group amid the ongoing global pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease.

Jakarta has officially been declared a COVID-19-affected area in Indonesia following the central government’s confirmation of the country’s first cases on March 2 this year.

Coronavirus infections initially emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019. Since then, COVID-19 has spread to over 202 countries and territories, including Indonesia, with a massive spurt in death toll.

Source: Antara News