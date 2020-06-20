Jakarta recreational parks reopen with new safety protocols

Jakarta Ancol Taman Impian and Ragunan Zoo are among the recreational parks in Jakarta that reopened, with new safety protocols in place, on Saturday after being closed for more than three months over the COVID-19 outbreak.

At Ancol, the management has issued SSBB (Senang Selamat Bareng Bareng–We could be happy and safe together) guidelines, including rules on checking the temperature of visitors at the entrance gate.

Visitors to the park are now required to wear masks and observe a safe distance of two meters from others, and use their own cutlery and prayer items.

The park has also changed its visitor criteria: it is no longer allowing entry to children under 5, pregnant women, and people aged over 50 at several venues, namely, the beach, Allianz Ecopark, Pasar Seni, Dunia Fantasi, Ocean Dream Samudra, Sea World, and restaurants.

Ragunan Zoo has implemented similar rules, allowing entry only to Jakarta citizens. Visitors would need to furnish their ID at the park entrance.

Both Ancol and Ragunan, which are managed as Jakarta’s Regionally-Owned Enterprises (BUMD), are selling tickets online as they have closed their on-site ticket counters as part of physical distancing measures.

Besides, the parks have already installed additional sinks and hand-sanitizer dispensers for visitors.

The provincial government has enacted Large-Scale Social Distancing (PSBB) rules since April 10 this year, with some extensions. Starting from June 5, 2020, the government has eased the semi-lockdown rules, calling them “transitional PSBB”, as the city readies for the new normal. (INE)

Source: Antara News