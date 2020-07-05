Jakarta records 12,039 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Jakarta Indonesia’s capital city of Jakarta added 215 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 12,039 so far.

The metropolitan city also added 268 recoveries and two deaths on Saturday, bringing the total numbers of people recovering to 7,377, and those succumbing to die to 650.

“Meanwhile, the number of patients under monitoring (ODP) totals 27,507 people, and patients under supervision (PDP) 18,097,” Ani Ruspitawati of the Jakarta Health Office, said .

As many as 646 patients were still undergoing treatment at hospital and 3,366 people were doing isolation at home, she added .

Up to July 3, 2020, a total of 330,926 samples had been examined by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests in five areas of Jakarta.

As many as 4,839 people underwent PCR tests on July 3, 2020. A total of 4,199 tests were carried out to establish the diagnosis in new cases, with 215 people testing positive for the COVID-19, and 3,984 negative.

“A total of 246,372 people have undergone rapid tests, with a positive result percentage at 3.5 percent, as 8,569 people testing positive for the COVID-19, and 237,735 negative, ” she said.

“We urge the public to always pay attention to health protocols, by wearing masks, always washing hands with soap in running water or using a hand sanitizer, and maintaining a minimum physical distance of 1.5-2 meters between people, as well as limiting activities outside home if not too important, ” she added.

Source: Antara News