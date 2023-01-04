Jakarta prepares pumps against coastal flooding in early Jan 2023

The Jakarta provincial government has prepared water pumps to anticipate coastal flooding in the capital’s northern area that is estimated to occur on January 3-10, 2023.

“Several pumps that we have prepared are on standby,” Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono said here on Wednesday.

He called on the public to regularly check the information from the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) regarding weather forecast and disaster early warning.

“The BMKG has alerted (people in) the coastal areas (to remain vigilant of potential disaster) between January 3 and January 10. Certainly, I also ask the public to always check the BMKG warning,” he remarked.

The Jakarta Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has continued to disseminate information on the weather forecast and disaster early warnings from BMKG through social media.

According to the weather agency, coastal flooding may occur on January 6, 2023, due to the full moon phenomenon that can potentially increase the height of sea tide levels.

Thus, the community is urged to always stay alert to anticipate the impact of maximum sea tides.

The public can obtain the latest information on sea tides on the BPBD website.

Furthermore, the Jakarta BPBD has provided the Jakarta Alert Call Center 112 service for residents in an emergency situation and in need of help from the agency.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Water Resources (SDA) Office has prepared 461 mobile water pumps at five locations across the province to mitigate the impact of extreme weather that is forecast by BMKG to last until early January of 2023.

The office also deploys 502 stationary pumps at 181 locations, 4,179 SDA officers in six areas, as well as 1,753 water pump and gate operators at five locations across Jakarta.

The SDA Office also prepares 230 units of heavy equipment and 464 garbage trucks to be used for river dredging.

Earlier, the Jakarta BPBD had conducted cloud seeding to mitigate extreme weather conditions in the region.

