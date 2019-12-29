Jakarta police unveil drug distribution hidden in toy packages

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta Police’ Drug Investigation Unit has unveiled distribution network of ecstasy, hidden in packages of children’s toys, in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.

“Camouflaging the drug packages is their modus operandi. The drug is hidden in the packages of children’s toys, and the suspect identified by his initials HR takes the packages and distributes them,” Spokesman of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police Senior Commissioner YusriYunus said here on Sunday.

The police arrested HR in Kemayoran after receiving a tip-off on Thursday (Dec 26). The drug raid operation also resulted in the seizure of 1,800 ecstasy pills.

The suspect admitted that he still kept more drugs. Furthermore the police conducted a search in an apartment unit in Kemayoran, and found 200 ecstasy pills. “So, in total, we seize 2,000 ecstasy pills,” Yunus said.

The suspect has also agreed to help the police hunt down another suspect, KN, who is on the wanted list for drug offences.

However, on their way to uncover the hideouts of KN, HR attempted to escape from the police’s clutches, prompting the personnel to open fire.

“The police then took stern measures by shooting at him. HR died on the way to the KramatJati Police Hospital,” Yunus said.

The police would continue hunting KN and those belonging to his network. “They are operating in Kemayoran and West jakarta. We will hunt them. The team has already knownthe identity of the suspect,” Yunus said.

Source: Antara News