Jakarta police to act firmly against those harming diversity

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Chief of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police Inspector General Fadil Imran has vowed to take firm action against mass organizations or groups harming the nation’s diversity by committing crimes, including through hate speeches, fake news, and incitement.

“Apart from affecting the people’s well-being, these crimes can tear apart our diversity, as (they) use social identities, be it ethnicity or religion. No, it is not allowed! This country is built from diversity,” Imran stated at the Metro Jaya Police Headquarters on Friday.

Imran noted that the provincial police chiefs were also tasked with maintaining social order by acting firmlu against errant organizations and groups.

“It is the duty of Kapolda (provincial police chiefs) to guarantee such social order, so that people not only feel safe but also comfortable,” the new chief of Jakarta Police remarked.

The inspector general expounded that one of the positive effects of bringing to book these groups and mass organizations was revival of the investment climate direly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hence, for reviving the investment climate, economic development needs law and order and legal certainty. It needs order, so that investment would flow. Hence, the law must be enforced,” he noted.

He emphasized that no mass organization or group was entitled to place itself above the state.

“No single group or mass organization is above the state. Moreover, this organization has committed crimes,” he pointed out.

Imran also emphasized that the law should be enforced against mass organizations committing crimes, such as by giving hate speeches, spreading fake news, and inciting others.

“Hence, I have to enforce strict laws against a model like this. There is no reverse gear. We have to finish this,” he reiterated.

On Dec 7, Imran notified the press that his officers had shot dead six members of the Islam Defender’s Front (FPI) during a shootout on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road KM 50.

His officers were conducting a surveillance operation against FPI members when they were attacked by the mass organization’s members, he noted recently in a press conference while showing two guns that he claimed were used by FPI members against the plain-clothed officers.

However, the FPI denied the allegation by claiming that the six men, aged between 20 and 33 years, were unarmed when the incident occurred, as they were guarding FPI leader, Rizieq Shihab, aboard another car and had managed to safely proceed to the destination.

Several NGOs, including the Indonesian Police Watch (IPW) and Muhammadiyah, Indonesia’s second-largest Muslim organization, have urged the government to form an independent fact-finding team to investigate the deaths of the six civilians.

On Thursday (Dec 10), the Jakarta Police named Shihab and five other FPI members as suspects for causing crowding during the COVID-19 pandemic during Shihab’s daughter’s wedding that coincided with the maulid, or commemoration marking the birth of the Prophet Muhammad SAW, in Jakarta on Nov 14, 2020.

Source: Antara News