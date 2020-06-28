Jakarta Police arrest 11 foreign nationals for attacking officers

Jakarta A joint team of the Jakarta Metro Police and West Jakarta Police have taken 11 foreign nationals into custody in regard to an alleged beating of five members of the Jakarta Police Cyber Team in West Jakarta’s Green Park Apartment.

“Initially we arrested nine people of Nigerian nationalities on June 27, then there was an additional of two we arrested, making the total of 11,” Chief of the Jakarta Police Public Relations Division, Police Chief Commissioner Yusri Yunus said here on Sunday.

Among those who were arrested, nine were of Nigerian nationalities, while the other two are still under investigation. All 11 foreign nationals are being held in the Jakarta Metro Police Headquarters for further investigation.

The police have also coordinated with immigration authorities in regard to follow up measures against the foreign nationals.

“Immigration officers have also come to the crime scene,” he said.

On Saturday, June 27, five members of the Cyber Crime Sub-Directorate of the Jakarta Metro Police Special Crimes Unit were beaten by around 60 foreign nationals, while carrying out duties investigating an online fraud case involving a tenant of the Green Park Apartments in West Jakarta.

The beatings were triggered by the provocation of one of the residents, who is also a foreign national, who said police officers had come to conduct raids on foreign nationals. Five police officers were slightly injured in the attack.

Source: Antara News