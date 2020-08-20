Jakarta police again hand out 15,000 staple food packages

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta Metropolitan Police again dispensed 15,000 staple food packages to community members in the metropolitan areas of Jakarta, Bekasi, Depok, and Tangerang direly impacted by the ongoing novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The staple food packages, provided by the National Police and Jakarta Metropolitan Police Headquarters, were distributed on Wednesday to prioritized recipients, such as members of poor households, drivers of taxis and other means of public transportation, and ride-hailing companies, as well as laborers.

Jakarta Metropolitan Police Chief Inspector General Nana Sudjana spoke of a similar social aid movement program also being conducted by all other regional police headquarters to assist those acutely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This social aid movement is ordered by the National Police Chief to assist affected community members, such as poor households, drivers, and laborers,” he remarked while urging those in Jakarta’s metropolitan areas to continue to abide by mandatory health protocols.

Novel coronavirus infections initially surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019.

Since then, COVID-19 has spread to over 215 countries and territories, including 34 provinces of Indonesia, with a massive spurt in death toll.

As of early this week, the Indonesian health authorities revealed that Indonesia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases had reached 141,370, with 94,458 patients making a complete recovery and 6,207 others succumbing to the virus.

To tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesia has pulled out all the stops to develop a vaccine to fight the virus that has driven all affected countries to reel from the public health and economic crises.

The pandemic has severely affected Indonesia’s economy as was apparent from its gross domestic product reportedly contracting 5.32 percent in the second quarter of this year.

It would become difficult for the government to handle the public health and economic crises without the solid support and active participation of all societal elements.

Indonesia’s sixth president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, expressed confidence in the nation’s capability to resolve and steer through the twin crises as long as it stands united.

To this end, he suggested that the government lead and assist the people, while the public, on its part, should fully support the government and fulfill mandatory duties.

Source: Antara News