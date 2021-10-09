The Jakarta rhythmic gymnastics team coach Negaka Jauhari has said that after PON Papua concludes, she and her team will be targeting to build new talents who will be presented for the 2024 PON.

“We will prepare to face 2024 PON. Jakarta is preparing to deliver young and new athletes,” Jauhari told Antara after awarding medals to champions at Istora Papua Bangkit on Friday.

Jakarta again dominated gymnastics at PON, she noted. In the rhythmic gymnastics branch, Jakarta won three gold medals, one silver medal, and one bronze medal, she said.

“The five medals were obtained in sequence, starting from individual all-around, hoops, clubs, balls, to ribbons,” she informed.

In addition to developing new gymnasts, Jakarta is preparing Nabila Evandestiera for rhythmic gymnastics, but this time in group formation, she added.

Nabila Evandestiera, who is also called Bela, is a leading rhythmic gymnast who defended Jakarta and won three golds at PON Papua.

“Bela will still defend Indonesia for rhythmic gymnastics, but in the group category. But if she is chosen again for the SEA Games, Insya Allah (God willing), we will do it,” Jauhari said.

Evandestiera said she is hoping to break into the rhythmic gymnastics group category at the Vietnam SEA Games and focusing on working towards this goal.

She also expressed the hope that Indonesia would broaden the number of matches it joins, and win new achievements in competitions that the country has never participated in before.

“Insya Allah, if there is a path towards the SEA Games, we will train in a group format. So later on, there will be five players in one mat, and many equipment changes that certainly cannot be done in individual categories,” Bela added.

Source: Antara News