Jakarta govt covers medical expenses of fuel terminal fire victims

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta Provincial Government paid the medical expenses of victims of the fire incident at the fuel terminal owned by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina in Plumpang, North Jakarta.”We have prepared all (the necessities) at hospitals,” Jakarta Acting Governor Heru Budi Hartono remarked here on Saturday.

Hartono noted that the fire victims were being treated at Koja Regional Hospital, Tugu Koja Hospital, Pelabuhan Hospital, Mulyasari Hospital, and Firdaus Hospital.

Hartono remarked that the provincial government will calculate the material losses suffered by the fire victims.

In addition, the provincial government has been preparing strategic locations as temporary shelters and joint posts for the fire victims by cooperating with the Social Affairs Ministry and the Jakarta Regional Leadership Communication Forum.

This synergy between parties was conducted to alleviate the suffering of the fire victims and to address their problems.

“The regional police chief and all officials as well as the military regional commander came down to help. I express my gratitude for the synergy that always exists in all matters, including in this fire disaster,” Hartono remarked.

Based on provisional data as of Saturday at 7 a.m. local time, at least 1,085 residents were displaced due to being impacted by the fire that started from a reception pipe at the Plumpang Integrated Fuel Terminal, North Jakarta, on Friday (March 3) at around 8:10 p.m. local time.

ccording to the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), the fire incident caused 17 deaths, inflicted serious injuries to 49, and caused moderate injuries to two.

Meanwhile, the evacuees were spread across eight locations in North Jakarta.

total of 30 quick response team personnel from the BPBD had been dispatched, along with joint personnel from state-run electricity provider PLN, Indonesian Red Cross (PMI), and emergency ambulances from the health office.

The joint personnel also included elements from the transportation office, the Public Order Security Agency (Satpol PP), Disaster Response Cadets (Tagana) from the social office, the local police, the sub-district military command, and volunteers.

total of 52 fire engines were sent to extinguish the fire, and the blaze was successfully extinguished on Saturday morning at around 2:20 a.m. local time.

