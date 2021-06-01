Jakarta extends micro-scale activity restrictions against COVID-19

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta metropolitan administration has again extended the implementation of Micro-scale Community Activity Restriction (PPKM) for a two-week period, from June 1 to 14, 2021.

“To continue to support efforts to handle the pandemic and the vaccination program, the Jakarta provincial government has decided to again extend the implementation period of Micro-scale Community Activity Restriction until June 14, 2021,” Widyastuti, head of the Jakarta Health Office, noted in a statement here on Tuesday.

According to data furnished by the health office, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose following the Eid al-Fitr holiday in mid-May.

The number of confirmed cases had reached 10,658 as of May 31, an increase of 3,365 cases from the earlier two weeks.

However, the spike in cases this year is slightly better than last year’s 30 thousand confirmed cases.

“This figure is also obtained owing to the hard work of our tracing officers, who have undertaken early detection efforts, especially on travelers returning from the Eid holiday,” she noted.

The Jakarta health authorities have taken precautionary measures against the spike by making better preparations, including through the provision of more hospital rooms and isolation facilities.

As of May 31, Jakarta had readied 6,621 isolation beds of which 2,176, or 33 percent, are occupied.

It had also readied 1,014 ICU beds of which 362 were used, or 36 percent of the capacity.

“This is also better than last year, and despite a spike in the number of cases, our bed occupancy rate is below 50 percent. However, we remain vigilant for a possible severe spike in cases,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Jakarta has set a target to vaccinate a total of 3,000,689 residents in the first and second stages of the vaccination program.

As of May 31, 2021, at least 2,432,561 people had received the first dose of the vaccine and 1,775,331 were administered the second dose of the vaccine.

Moreover, 12,673 people were vaccinated under the self-funded Gotong Royong vaccination program implemented through the cooperation of private companies.

Source: Antara News