Jakarta Environment Office provides 36,000 bags to recycling center

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The DKI Jakarta Environment Office has provided 36 thousand recyclable bags to the Jakarta Recycle Center, which is focusing on processing household waste.

As citizen participation in the program has been found to be erratic, the office has decided to establish a collaboration with various stakeholders to help develop the recycling center and ensure active participation from citizens in the collection and sorting of waste for recycling, said head of the DKI Jakarta Environment Office, Andono Warih, in a statement received here on Friday.

“The DKI Jakarta government saw the opportunity for collaboration between governmental bodies and the private sector to help provide assistance in sorting waste for residents, (the collaboration ranges) from social to technical aspects,” he added.

Meanwhile, director of PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk, Suryandi, said his company supports the implementation of the program — from providing 36 thousand sheets of bags made from environmentally friendly recycled materials to educational posters on waste sorting.

It has also offered its assistance in raising awareness and carrying out waste sorting evaluations.

Meanwhile, head of the Integrated Waste Management Unit (UPST) under the Environmental Office, Asep Kuswanto, said the Jakarta Recycle Center program is an initiative by the office to reduce the amount of waste sent to the Bantargebang landfill through waste sorting and recycling.

“Our target is that this program can be implemented by all residents of Pesanggrahan district in 2023 and can be replicated to other areas in the capital,” he informed.

The JRC program covers around 1,335 households in residential areas, including the Bukit Mas, Ozone, and Taman Alfa Indah complexes in Pesanggrahan district of South Jakarta.

Under the program, citizens are being educated on sorting waste, based on eight categories, including food scraps, plastic, paper, PET bottles and cups, metal, glass, B3, and other residue.

Officers are collecting the sorted waste regularly according to a predetermined schedule.

The JRC program was adapted from the city of Osaki in Japan, and forms a part of the implementation of the DKI Jakarta Provincial Governor’s Regulation (Pergub) Number 77 of 2020 concerning Waste Management in the Scope of Community Neighborhoods. (INE)

Source: Antara News