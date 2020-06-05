Jakarta emergency hospital treated 614 COVID-19 inpatients on June 5

Jakarta The Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, treated 614 inpatients on Friday (June 5), a decline of 11 people, from 625 on the previous day, Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the COVID-19 hospital’s spokesman, stated.

“The number of inpatients dropped by 11 people, from 625 people (on Thursday) to 614 people (on Friday). The 614 inpatients comprised 364 male patients and 250 female patients,” he noted in a written statement.

“The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients decreased by two, from 567 to 565 people. The number of patients under surveillance (PDP) went down by nine, from 58 people to 49 people. There were no patients under monitoring (ODP),” he remarked.

The Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Jakarta Emergency Hospital has not recorded inpatients categorized as ODP since June 1, 2020.

The emergency hospital registered 4,218 patients during the period from March 23 to June 5, 2020. Of that figure, 2,499 were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the hospital has referred 127 patients to other COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta. The hospital recorded that three patients had, so far, succumbed to the disease.

The Wismta Atlet emergency hospital was formerly an athlete village that was constructed to accommodate athletes participating in the 2018 Asian Games co-hosted by Jakarta and Palembang, South Sumatra Province.

The athlete village was converted into a temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment and was officially inaugurated by President Joko Widodo on March 23, 2020.

Indonesia announced its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 2, 2020.

Source: ANTARA News