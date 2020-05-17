Jakarta emergency hospital discharges 1,264 COVID-19 patients

Jakarta Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital (RSDl) in Kemayoran has discharged a total of 1,264 patients recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), since March 23 until May 13, 2020.

“Since March 23, 2020, there have been 3,019 inpatients, and 1,264 of them have recovered,” Vice Admiral Yudo Margono, Head of the emergency hospital concurrently Commander of the Joint Regional Defense Command I, said in a statement here on Saturday.

Of the total inpatients, 98 were transferred to other hospitals, while three patients died, he noted.

The hospital for COVID-19 currently treated 829 people, consisting of 507 men and 322 women, he remarked.

Of the 829 inpatients, 725 tested positive for COVID-1919, 68 were patients under surveillance (PDP) and 36 were under monitoring (ODP).

In the meantime, Galang Island Emergency Hospital located in Batam, Riau Islands Province, has so far discharged a total of 52 inpatients recovering from the COVID-19.

The COVID-19 hospital currently treated 16 inpatients including two women. The 16 inpatients comprised seven COVID-19 patients, seven PDP, and two ODP.

Meanwhile, the Government’s Spokesperson for COVID-19 Response Achmad Yurianto, said on Saturday that Indonesia recorded an additional 529 people testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases into 17,025.

With an additional 108 patients who were cured, the number of recoveries reached 3,911.

“The number of confirmed cases is 17,025, 3,911 patients have recovered,” Yurianto said at a press conference at Graha BNPB Jakarta.

The country has so far recorded 1,089 deaths from the coronavirus, including 13 new deaths .

Meanwhile, the number of people under monitoring (ODP) increased by 6,530 to 269,449, and patients under surveillance (PDP) surged by 709 to 35,069.

The COVID-19 cases have been recorded in 386 districts and cities across the country’s 34 provinces.

Source: Antara News