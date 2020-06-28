Jakarta adds 213 new COVID-19 cases and 68 recoveries but no death

Jakarta The capital city Jakarta added 213 new COVID-19 cases and 68 recoveries, but there was no new death on Saturday.

The capital city’s COVID-19 tally reached 10,853 people, up by 213 from 10,640 cases on the previous day, Dwi Oktavia Tatri Lestari Handayani, Head of the Disease Prevention and Control Division of the Jakarta Health Office, said here on Saturday evening.

The total number of COVID-19 patients recovering reached 5,610 people, compared to 5,542 people on Friday, while the death toll remained at 632.

As many as 1,355 patients were undergoing treatment at hospital, and 3,256 people were doing self-isolation at home.

“The number of people under monitoring (ODP) is 26,342 people, and patients under supervision (PDP) is 17,481 people,” she said.

Until June 26, 2020, a total of 283,137 samples have been examined with Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests to trace COVID-19 cases in five regions of Jakarta, notably East Jakarta, West Jakarta, South Jakarta, North Jakarta and Seribu Islands.

A total of 227,323 people have undergone rapid tests with a confirmed COVID-19 case percentage at four percent, or 7,952 people, while 219,371 people were declared nonreactive.

Jakarta imposed Large-Scale Social Distancing (PSBB) measures from April until June 3, 2020. Starting from June 4 until late June, the capital city has been implementing a transitional PSBB ahead of ushering in the new normal.

During the transitional period, several malls and amusement centers and tourist attractions have been allowed to reopen under stringent health protocols, which prescribe measures such as maintaining physical distance, wearing face masks, washing hands frequently, and spraying disinfectants.

Source: Antara News