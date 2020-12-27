Jakarta adds 2,058 fresh COVID-19 cases

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The capital city Jakarta added 2,058 fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours on Saturday, following the record at 2,096 on Friday, bring the tally to 173,929 cases since the capital city confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases on March 2, 2020.

The number of patients recovering from the novel coronavirus disease was 2,556 on Saturday, bringing the total recoveries to 156,798, or around 90.2 percent of the total number of confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, 13,949 people were still being treated or isolated, and 3,182 people succumbed to the COVID-19, or 1.8 percent of the total confirmed cases.

Jakarta’s positivity rate of COVID -19 stood at 11.1 percent within the last one week, far above five percent in a week categorized as a safe area by the World Health Organization (WHO) . The total percentage of confirmed cases in Jakarta since March 2020 was 8.6 percent.

Source: Antara News