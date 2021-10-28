RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JAGGAER today announced that Gartner has positioned it as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites (P2P), evaluated based on both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

JAGGAER continues to show growth after a strong showing in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management, as well as being named a 2021 Customers’ Choice for P2P suites.

“We’re always thrilled to be recognized in these reports, not because we want to pat ourselves on the back, but because it means we’re achieving our ultimate goal of customer success,” Jim Bureau, CEO of JAGGAER said.

“After the challenges everyone faced in 2020, we went back to the drawing board, got back to basics and really homed in on ensuring that everything we do is through the lens of helping our customers solve their biggest challenges.

“From our revamped vertical strategy, massive investments in our user experience, innovative capabilities and long-term roadmap, as well as our continued efforts in the areas of sustainability, diversity and inclusivity, we’re confident that we will continue to stand out as a market leader.

“The vendor space has become a ‘sea of sameness’, everyone looks the same and says the same things. There hasn’t been much upward movement. We want to disrupt that, bringing the customer to the forefront and help procurement be a profession driven by purpose,” Bureau concluded.

You can get your complimentary copy of the report here.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

We drive customer value for buyers and sellers through our global connected network served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER develops and provides comprehensive source-to-settle SaaS-based solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend management solutions for more than 25 years and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com

