JAD extends its territory to Papua: Police

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Alleged terrorists of the radical group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) arrested recently in Papua averred that the group had expanded its territory to Papua, spokesman of the Indonesian Police Senior Commissioner Asep Adi Saputra stated.

“They consider Papua for territorial expansion in their fight after the group was crushed in several regions,” Saputra remarked here on Thursday.

However, the suspects did not plan to launch terror attacks in Papua.

“There is no indication that they will launch a terror attack in Papua,” Saputra added. Earlier on December 7, the police’s anti-terror squad Densus 88 arrested seven alleged terrorists in Jayapura, Papua, following the arrest of an alleged terrorist KWN in Sentani, Jayapura, on December 6.

They were allegedly members of the JAD network in Lampung and Medan.

“They are members of the JAD network in Lampung and Medan. Densus 88 arrested eight suspects,” he added.

Source: ANTARA News