London, November 11, 2021

Iveco Group N.V. (“the Company”) today announces the publication of the prospectus (the “Prospectus”) in connection with the intended admission to trading and listing of its common shares (“Common Shares”) on the regulated market of Euronext Milan (“Admission”) in the context of the intended separation of the relevant business segments from CNH Industrial N.V. (“CNH Industrial”) to the Company by way of a Dutch law statutory demerger (afsplitsing) (the “Demerger”). Listing of and first trading on an ‘as-if-and-when-delivered’ basis in the Common Shares on Euronext Milan under symbol IVG is currently expected to commence on January 3, 2022 (the “First Trading Date”).

The Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the “AFM”) has approved the Prospectus. The Prospectus is available on the website of the Company (www.ivecogroup.com/investor_ relations).

Anticipated timetable of the Demerger and Admission

Subject to acceleration or extension, the timetable below lists the expected key dates for the Demerger and the Admission:

November 11, 2021 Convocation of extraordinary general meeting of CNH Industrial December 23, 2021 Extraordinary general meeting of CNH Industrial to vote on effecting the Demerger December 31, 2021 The record date for identification of shareholders of CNH Industrial eligible to receive Common Shares and Special Voting Shares (as defined below) December 31, 2021 Effecting of the Demerger through execution of the Dutch notarial deed of demerger January 1, 2022 Effectiveness of the Demerger January 3, 2022 First day of trading of the Common Shares on Euronext Milan January 3, 2022 First day of trading of the CNH Industrial common shares “ex. Iveco Group business” on both the NYSE and Euronext Milan

About the Company

The Company is a public company with limited liability (naamloze vennootschap) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands on June 16, 2021. The Company’s statutory seat (statutaire zetel) is in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and its principal office and business address is Via Puglia n. 35, Turin, Italy. As a result of the Demerger, the Company will become the holding company of a leading global group engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as combustion engines, alternative propulsion systems, transmissions and axles for those vehicles and engines and alternative propulsion systems for agricultural and construction equipment and for marine and power generation applications.

About the Demerger and Admission

At the date of this announcement, CNH Industrial owns and controls the “Commercial and Specialty Vehicles” business and the “Powertrain” business as well as the related “Financial Services” business (together the “Iveco Group Business”).

It is the intention to separate the Iveco Group Business from CNH Industrial by way of a statutory demerger (juridische afsplitsing) to the Company on December 31, 2021. The Demerger is expected to become effective on January 1, 2022.

As part of the Demerger and by operation of law, each holder of common shares in the share capital of CNH Industrial (the “CNH Common Shares”) will receive one Common Share for every five CNH Common Shares which it holds (the “Allotment Ratio”) on December 31, 2021 (the “Demerger Record Date”) (such holder of CNH Common Shares on the Demerger Record Date being a “CNH Shareholder”). The number of CNH Common Shares (and CNH Special Voting Shares (as defined below) when applicable) held by the CNH Shareholders will not change as a result of the Demerger and the related allotment of Common Shares (and Special Voting Shares (as defined below) when applicable).

Each CNH Shareholder that, in addition to holding CNH Common Shares, is registered in the loyalty register of CNH Industrial (the “CNH Loyalty Register”) will be registered in the loyalty register of the Company (the “Loyalty Register”) for the corresponding number of Common Shares pursuant to the Allotment Ratio. If such CNH shareholder also holds special voting shares in the share capital of CNH Industrial (the “CNH Special Voting Shares”), it will, by operation of law, receive a number of special voting shares in the share capital of the Company (the “Special Voting Shares” and together with the Common Shares the “Shares”) that is equal to the number of Common Shares for which it will be registered in the Loyalty Register. If such CNH Shareholder is registered in the CNH Loyalty Register electing to receive CNH Special Voting Shares upon completion of the required holding period, it will also be registered in the Loyalty Register electing to receive Special Voting Shares upon completion of the required holding period, whereby the holding period to receive Special Voting Shares shall be shortened by the period of time by which such holder of Common Shares had already been registered in the CNH Loyalty Register.

As a result of the Demerger and Admission, CNH Shareholders at the Demerger Record Date will therefore become a shareholder of two independent public companies: CNH Industrial and Iveco Group.

Risk Factors

Investing in the Company involves certain risks. A description of these risks, which include risks relating to the Company as well as risks relating to the Demerger and the Common Shares (and Special Voting Shares) is included in the Prospectus. Potential investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Shares.

Earlier announcements related to the Demerger and Admission

On September 3, 2019, CNH Industrial announced the intention to separate the relevant business segments of the Company’s from CNH Industrial and to admit the Company’s shares to listing and trading on a regulated market. On June 11, 2021 and on July 5, 2021, CNH Industrial announced management changes for the Company in view of the Demerger and Admission. On October 18, 2021, CNH Industrial further announced that an Investor Day in respect of Iveco Group, ahead of the Demerger and Admission, is to be held on November 18, 2021. These press releases are available on the corporate website of CNH Industrial (www.cnhindustrial.com/en-us/ investor_relations).

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

