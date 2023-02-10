The following is an extract from the “Iveco Group 2022 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results” press release. The complete press release can be accessed by visiting the media section of the Iveco Group corporate website: https://www.ivecogroup.com/ media/corporate_press_releases or consulting the accompanying PDF:

Iveco Group consolidated revenues of €14 billion (up 13% year on year).

Adjusted EBIT of €527 million and adjusted net income of €225 million.

Net cash of Industrial Activities at €1,727 million,

with positive free cash flow of Industrial Activities of €690 million.

Initiating the approval process for a Share Buy-Back Programme up to 10 million common shares.

Consolidated revenues of €14,357 million, up 13.5%. Net revenues of Industrial Activities of €14,165 million, up 13.1%, mainly due to higher volumes and positive price realization.

Adjusted EBIT of €527 million (€151 million increase compared to 2021), with a 3.7% margin (up 70 bps compared to 2021). Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of €424 million (€302 million in 2021), with positive price realization, higher volumes and better mix more than offsetting higher raw material and energy costs.

Adjusted net income of €225 million (€85 million increase compared to 2021), which primarily excludes a negative impact in connection with our operations in Russia and in Ukraine, due to the impairment of certain assets, spin-off costs, a negative impact from the first-time adoption of the hyperinflationary accounting in Türkiye, and the gain on the final step of Chinese joint ventures’ restructuring. Adjusted net income also excludes the effects, booked in Q4 2022, deriving from the gain on the disposal of certain fixed assets in Australia, as well as from the loss for the impairment of certain R&D costs and other assets, primarily related to the bus business, as a consequence of the acceleration in emission-related technological transition. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of €0.78 (up €0.35 compared to 2021).

Financial expenses of €206 million (€115 million in 2021), increasing mainly due to higher interest rates and hyperinflation impacts in Argentina and Türkiye.

Reported income tax expense of €101 million, with adjusted effective tax rate (adjusted ETR) of 30% reflecting different tax rates applied in the jurisdictions where the Group operates and some other discrete items.

Net cash of Industrial Activities at €1,727 million (€1,063 million at 31st December 2021). Free cash flow of Industrial Activities positive for €690 million (€815 million improvement compared to 2021) primarily due to the operating performance and working capital improvement.

Available liquidity at €4,364 million as of 31st December 2022, up €2,928 million from 31st December 2021, including €2,000 million of undrawn committed facilities.

