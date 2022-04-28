Isuzu Australia Limited drives forward with HERE Technologies for navigation services

ISUZU-F-SERIES-NAV1-SCREEN

Isuzu Australia Limited (IAL) has deployed HERE Navigation in its new 2022 model year F Series, FX Series and FY Series trucks sold in Australia.

HERE Navigation enables IAL to add enhanced navigation services to its market leading medium duty and heavy-duty model offering.

April 28, 2022

Melbourne – Isuzu Trucks , the market leading heavy commercial vehicle brand in Australia, today announced that it has deployed HERE Navigation , an off-the-shelf navigation solution for embedded in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) platforms, in its new 2022 model year F Series, FX Series and FY Series trucks sold in the country. HERE Navigation optimizes Isuzu’s fleet operations with a connected in-vehicle navigation system from HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform.

According to Isuzu’s Future of Trucking Report[1], fleet operators are seeking increased safety and business efficiency dividends from the technology incorporated in their road transport equipment.

With the new 2022 F Series, FX Series and FY Series trucks equipped with HERE Navigation, Isuzu truck drivers are able to receive the latest, updated and accurate maps, live traffic, and recommended truck routes to complete their jobs, by using mobile phone data from a tethered smartphone. This fully integrated solution will be deployed on Isuzu’s embedded IVI platform – the MyIsuzu Co-Pilot, so drivers receive guidance on the go for safe driving.

“HERE Navigation gives us the flexibility and agility required to offer one of the most interactive and intuitive navigation experiences on the market. The accurate maps and location data ensure that our operators have the latest route and navigation information available,” said Grant Cooper, Chief of Strategy at IAL.

“When it comes to connectivity, Isuzu strives to be flexible and offer our customers the right data to meet their specific business needs. From a navigation standpoint, HERE Navigation allows us to do just that with an innovative approach.”

Daniel Antonello, General Manager of Australia and New Zealand at HERE Technologies said, “The Australian truck and road transportation industry is going through major changes exacerbated by the pandemic. With road freight demand expected to increase in the coming years, it’s important that we leverage the best location technology to ensure that drivers are driving safely and efficiently. We’re proud that HERE is able to support Isuzu as they continue to enhance its product offerings in Australia and cement their position as the country’s truck market leader.”

Media contacts

Isuzu Australia Limited

Sam Gangemi

Marketing and Advertising Manager

+61 407 837 977

sam.gangemi@isuzu.net.au

HERE Technologies

Camy Cheng

+65 9088 4127

Camy.cheng@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com .

About Isuzu Trucks

Isuzu Truck’s promise to deliver a premium product to the Australian market has been proudly and consistently upheld. The measure of our commitment is reflected in the number of trucks on the road that bear our marque, and the number of successful companies relying on Isuzu trucks every day. When we talk about reliability, we’re not just talking about trucks, but also about people and indeed our entire philosophy. In addition to our in-house Customer Care Centre, customers also have access to an extensive range of service and support programs designed to ensure that Isuzu truck ownership is a positive and rewarding experience for all concerned.

[1] Future of Trucking Report: The Road Ahead, Isuzu Truck

