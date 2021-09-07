New York, NY, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Launching this November, bzar is a patent pending, disruptive, immersive, metaverse leveraging Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, the most powerful real-time 3D creation tool, and partnering with SURREAL Events, a leading developer of multiplayer virtual experiences in Unreal. With multiplayer capabilities and gamified elements blended with virtual retail experiences or “brand worlds”, bzar offers brand safe environments, fosters brand love, and creates instantaneous transaction results.

Heavily rooted in entertainment, gaming, and celebrity brand sectors – allowing members to play and shop, providing an engaging shorthand between the influencer to consumer check out – bzar is a new paradigm for shareable, fun, and exciting shopping experiences.

bzar, pioneered by Scott Cullather, Co-founder and CEO of [INVNT GROUP] and Founder and CEO of bzar, will launch with a select group of brands that will debut their “brand worlds” in the bzar metaverse. bzar stands for a world which holds no limitations to creativity, love, inclusivity, fun, excitement, and the desire to connect with each other. Unbound by the restrictions of physical space, time, and distance, bzar invites modern brands to create their own brand worlds, and to tell their stories with imagination establishing an emotional connection between their brand and their most important consumers – Millennials and Gen Z.

Members create custom avatars equipped to discover, play, try on, and shop exclusive digital and physical products. Along with the ability to attend interactive live performances with virtually anyone in the entire bzar metaverse.

“We have been developing the bzar metaverse for over 18 months. When Mark Zuckerberg joins the narrative, you know you are onto something big. Our ideas of community start with people. Modern global consumers and brands want more than four walls and to scroll endlessly over flat boring images of products – which is what today’s brick and mortar, e-comm and omni-channel platforms offer. Today, consumers and brands demand experience and innovation. bzar reimagines retail and experiential spaces in unimaginable virtual worlds, that help power modern, world-class brands. By bringing all those communities together, we hope to build the most powerful and exciting collective of brands, culture-shakers and makers on the planet.” Scott Cullather, Founder and CEO, bzar

bzar speaks to a conscious consumer – they are authenticity focused and seek to be part of a community of firsts. Community is not created by bzar, it meets at bzar – empowering the audience to create the community and the culture.

bzar powers brands who seek to cultivate communities of the future.

For more on bzar – Xperience Shopping please visit: www.bzar.com

About INVNT GROUP

[INVNT GROUP] was established in 2020 with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. With offices in New York, Dubai, London, Singapore, Sydney, Stockholm, and Detroit; headed up by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; branded content studio and content marketing agency, HEVĒ; collegiate events and experiences, INVNT Higher Education, and INVNT, the founding live brandstory telling agency. For more information about [INVNT GROUP], visit: www.invntgroup.com.

About SURREAL

SURREAL is a first-of-its-kind virtual event platform enabling audiences across industries to connect, collaborate and celebrate in entirely new ways. Web-based, hosted in the Cloud and pixel-streamed to participants, SURREAL provides a “digital twin” to physical events and experiences—bridging the possible and impossible in any virtual environment imaginable. Designed to be social-first, gamelike and avatar-based, SURREAL inspires organic meetings and real-world “collisions” in a variety of spaces and with intuitive tools that make it easy to converse and connect with colleagues. Visit www.surrealevents.com for more information.

