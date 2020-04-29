InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Expansion Plans with Continued Focus on Wider Syndication of Digital Content

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency and diversified content distributor, announces its upcoming plans for expansion in 2020 and beyond.

Emerging on the communications scene in 2006 via its first company brand, IBN has since experienced many years of transformative growth. After 14+ years building 40+ brands with a collective audience of 2+ million followers and a solid track record serving 500+ clients , the company today has valuable relationships with 5000+ syndication partners and 50+ event partners .

InvestorBrandNetwork outlined a series of growth initiatives:

“IBN has a considerable track record of steady growth. For over a decade, we have consistently established new connections, brands and partnerships that augment our suite of corporate communications solutions,” stated Director of Client Solutions, Sherri Franklin. “This adaptability has enabled us to experience accelerated growth even in the uncertainty of 2020. We are pleased with the success of our digital infrastructure and how it is creating solutions that will help businesses navigate the challenges of today’s communication.”

“We are discovering that our strategies are reaching new levels of effectiveness as longtime investors join the online community for the first time and existing online investors spend more time than ever using internet channels for their research,” said Director of Syndicated Communications, Chris Johnson . “Additionally, ongoing content strategies are more important than ever, ensuring a steady flow of positive information to keep engagement levels high with existing investors.”

IBN’s continual evolution has helped it maintain its leadership position in the corporate communications space.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 14+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

