Invade Chatuchak Market Check the animal trader’s license



Bangkok – Department of Livestock Development invades Chatuchak Market. Check the licenses of animal traders and businesses that are dangerous to health.

Assoc. Prof. Tavida Kamonvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, along with the Director of the Health Department Director of the Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Chatuchak District Director Director of the Animal Welfare and Veterinary Services Division, Department of Livestock Development and related officials Visited the area to inspect pet shops at Chatuchak Plaza Market, Chatuchak District.

Deputy Governor Tavida said that today it was an inspection of Zone D, which is the pet and pet equipment sales zone of Chatuchak Market, with a total of 160 lots, in order to understand business operators raising and selling animals in having to apply for a license. Permit for businesses that are hazardous to health (Form A.P.2) after receiving confirmation from the Department of Health regarding the law that animal trading is a business that is hazardous to

health. And must have a license to trade or make profit in the form of a middleman for animals or animal carcasses (R. 10) from the Department of Livestock Development. From the survey, there were a total of 44 animal sales operators who had a trading license (R. 10) of the Department of Livestock Development, only 19 cases

Mr. Somkiat Pansri, Director of the Animal Welfare and Veterinary Services Division, Department of Livestock Development, said today is here to create knowledge and understanding among entrepreneurs that even if they sell just one pet, they must have a license. By asking the manager of Chatuchak Market to publicize the matter for traders to hurry up and apply for a Rama 10 license with the Department of Livestock Development. and apply for a business license that is hazardous to health, form A.Por.2, from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. In addition, every store that sells animals must have animal welfare in accordance with specified standards, such as living space, temperature, a

nd disease prevention. Physical environment Animals can display natural behavior. In addition, the commercial area is a crowded area which may involve various risks, not just fire. Therefore, the market must help take care of safety equipment as well.

The manager of Chatuchak Plaza Market explained the market’s safety measures. Fire extinguishers have been installed 200 square meters per fire extinguisher. Within this month, another 60 extinguishers will be installed, both water and chemical types. Deputy Governor Tawida stressed that the number of extinguishers may be increased to 2 – 3 per area. Given Because if a fire breaks out, the fire will spread quickly, so 1 tank per 200 square meters may not be enough.

After this, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Department of Livestock Development will visit the area to understand the application for both types of licenses again and will issue service units at Chatuchak Market to facilitate traders in issuing both types of licenses.

