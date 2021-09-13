Funding Provided by X2 | Equity to Fuel Expansion of Intraratio’s Smart Manufacturing Software Platform in Core and New Markets

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intraratio Corp , a global provider of cloud hybrid smart manufacturing software solutions for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, today announced it has successfully completed an equity financing round to advance its operating and strategic growth plan. The funding is provided by X2 I Equity , a leading investor in growth-stage industrial high-tech companies headquartered in Munich (Germany) with offices in the United States and China.

Intraratio serves leading companies in the high-performance computing, automotive Tier-1 electronics, medical device, and EMS industry, offering an innovative and self-managing MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and Yield-Management Software Platform that reduces the cost and complexity of introducing IoT into advanced manufacturing environments. Capabilities include serialized unit traceability, machine data automation, real-time inventory tracking, and automated supplier data integration in real-time.

Funding will be used to advance Intraratio’s software engineering capabilities, core software platform and to expand into adjacent manufacturing segments. The company will expand sales and customer service functions to support existing and new customer growth within North America, Europe and key Asian manufacturing regions.

X2 I Equity will be represented by CEO and Founder Marc Sperschneider, who will also be joining the Intraratio board.

Ryan Gamble, Founder & CEO of Intraratio says: “Having the partnership and financial backing of an investor that truly understands the value of digital transformation, automation and AI in the global electronics manufacturing market today, is an empowering and exciting inflection point for Intraratio. Their commitment and expertise will enable us to provide greater value, services and capabilities to our customers, and accelerate our global market capture.”

“Advanced MES and yield-management solutions are a foundational building block of smart manufacturing and digital strategies for today’s manufacturers. Intraratio has quickly developed a strong position in the NAFTA smart manufacturing software market,” said Sameer Patel, Managing Director, X2 Equity North America. “Their customer growth over the last few years, combined with increasing deployments of their integrated RunCard and Datacard software platform in highly-regulated and complex semiconductor back-end and electronics manufacturing operations is impressive. We see them strengthening their position through access to the X2 platform and network and view them as a highly complementary addition to our IIoT software portfolio. All of us at X2 | Equity looks forward to playing a role in their future growth.”

About Intraratio

Intraratio , founded by Ryan Gamble, is a leading innovator in the MES/IIoT software market. The Company offers an integrated software suite that enables its customers to digitize manufacturing operations through automation of data interchange, inventory management and control of processes across local and global supply chains, delivering a truly scalable Industry 4.0 software platform for advanced and complex manufacturing environments from prototyping and small series (NPI) to mass-production.

Intraratio’s software suite reduces the cost and complexity of introducing IoT strategies into advanced industrial manufacturing, removing the need for lengthy installation, significant services, IT resources and software customization spend so that organizations realize time to value and ROI instantly.

Deployments include the USA, Mexico, China, and the Philippines, serving semi-backend and PCB/SMT assembly for high-performance computing, automotive Tier-1 electronics, photonics, medical device, and EMS industries.

For more information, please visit: http://www.intraratio.com

About X2 I Equity

X2 I Equity is an independent investment holding focused on the funding and scaling of high-tech companies active in technology machinery systems, advanced components, industrial software (IoT/AI), and smart industrial services. Our companies include system hardware, sensor and software businesses with technology and new product innovations for application in industrial value chains (“Industrial Tech”). X2 | Equity has offices in Munich (Germany), Phoenix AZ (US) and Suzhou (China).

For more information, please visit: https://www.x2-equity.com

