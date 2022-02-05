Intesa Sanpaolo Closes 2021 With a Net Income of €4.2 Billion, Up by 19.4%

INTESA SANPAOLO CLOSES 2021 WITH A NET INCOME OF €4.2 BILLION, UP BY 19.4%

MILAN, Italy, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intesa Sanpaolo, on the day it unveiled its new 2022-2025 business plan, in line with its DNA as a bank with very generous dividend policies, also released its financial results 2021.

These show a net income of €4,185 million, compared to €3,277 million in 2020: an increase of 19.4% versus the estimated €3,505 when excluding the items related to the acquisition of UBI Banca and the accounting impact of the related goodwill impairment. The fourth quarter of the year showed a net income of €179 million compared to income estimates of €107 million.

Looking at the figures for 2021 as a whole, compared to 2020, gross income increased by 7.3%, the operating margin rose by 5.4%, operating income rose by 1.9% with net commissions up by 9.3%, and operating costs fell by 1.1%.

NPL stock in December 2021 decreased 27% gross and 34.1% net on December 2020, down 50.2% gross and 48% net on a pro-forma basis taking into account the planned reduction in 2022 due to disposals already provisioned for in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s cash returns to shareholders amounted to €4.9 billion, consisting of €1.5 billion remaining dividends for 2021 and a €3.4 billion buyback.

In addition, among Intesa Sanpaolo’s achievements is its inclusion for the fifth consecutive year in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), scoring well above the global financial sector average and that of Italian companies.

