Inspector General Iqbal confirms zero COVID-19 cases in Gili Trawangan

Mataram, W Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA) – West Nusa Tenggara Provincial Police Chief Inspector General Mohammad Iqbal revealed that the Gili Trawangan tourist destination in North Lombok District was declared free from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or had zero COVID-19 cases.

“We ensure tourism in Gili Trawangan (is safe), as it has zero (COVID-19 cases). No cases of the virus at all, at zero. There are no more virus infections,” Iqbal noted here on Wednesday.

To keep Gili Trawangan safe and free from COVID-19, Iqbal has deployed his officers along with the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) and tourism service officers to patrol the region and continually supervise the implementation of health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Iqbal, officers will ensure that people, including tourists, wear face masks. He believes it would be better if the officers checked their body temperature and had sound health records.

“Please come to visit. However, we will order those, who do not (comply with the health protocols), to go home,” he remarked.

Gili Trawangan is one of the major tourist destinations in NTB and a popular resort among tourists. The small island on the northern edge of Lombok Island has natural beauty, with white sandy beach and several coral reefs on the seabed.

However, Gili Trawangan also reeled from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the country. Tourism activities on this small island have been receding. In order to survive during this challenging time, local businessmen engaged in the tourism industry have begun offering room discounts and free commercial services, among others.

Iqbal is upbeat about normalcy being restored in tourism conditions in NTB. This can be expedited if the community and government remain firm, steadfast, and disciplined in applying health protocols to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“I heard that Bali is starting to recover, and God willing, Lombok too will recover,” he added.

Source: Antara News