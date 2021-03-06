InMobi and Gojek enter partnership to enhance advertising, consumer intelligence and identity resolution

Jakarta – InMobi, the world’s leading marketing cloud, announced a partnership with Gojek, Southeast Asia’s leading mobile on-demand services and payments platform, to enhance advertising, consumer intelligence and identity resolution for brands in Southeast Asia. The first-of-its-kind collaboration brings together audience intelligence from the Gojek platform and the end-to-end marketing capabilities of InMobi to help brands drive personalization in a privacy-compliant manner.

The partnership will power deep consumer insights, personalized advertising across the customer lifecycle and attribution for brands, and will be available across Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.

“Through this partnership, brands can engage with highly curated Gojek audiences programmatically on InMobi Exchange via their preferred DSP platform,” shared Rishi Bedi, VP and GM, Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea. “Brands have a unique opportunity to build a single view of the consumer by combining browse and buy patterns, category or brand affinity, location intelligence, and media behavior across the InMobi and Gojek platforms. Additionally, brands can also deterministically measure the sales impact of their online advertising across platforms using InMobi’s mobile intelligence such as location and Gojek’s in-app engagement signals.”

Pulkit Khanna, Vice President for AdTech, Data Partnership & Monetization, Gojek, commented, “Our partnership with InMobi will offer an actionable solution for marketers and be a key growth driver for their businesses, as we will be able to help them optimise their marketing spends via effective targeting. By helping marketers deliver the right content to users at the right occasion, they will be able to maximise impact and ROI. Users will also benefit from having more targeted and relevant content, in line with Gojek’s mission to remove friction from consumers’ daily lives.”

InMobi will also provide brands the capability to run surveys on the Gojek audiences to unravel unique industry and consumer insights. The industry and vertical insights will be powered by InMobi’s AI-driven mobile-first consumer intelligence platform – Pulse.

“With the deprecation of the cookie, identity resolution is becoming critical for brands across the globe and Southeast Asia to reach consumers in a relevant manner. By combining InMobi and Gojek proprietary intelligence, we will soon provide brands with a unique ID to drive contextual targeting and advertising in a cookie less world,” added Rishi.

InMobi, as the first global ad tech unicorn from India, and Gojek, with its wide range of services, bring a unique vantage point with their extensive understanding of the fastest growing markets in Asia Pacific and their mobile-first technology leadership.

Source: Antara News